Mass. Resort Ignored Employee Assaults, $10M Suit Claims

By Chris Villani (April 4, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT) -- A housekeeper at a Cape Cod camping resort claims in a $10 million suit filed Monday in Massachusetts state court that a co-worker repeatedly beat her and threatened to kill her after pressuring her into a sexual relationship, all while management looked the other way....

