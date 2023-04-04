Pittsburgh Must Face Trimmed 'Inclusionary Zoning' Suit

By Grace Dixon (April 4, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge is keeping two claims alive in a trade association's challenge to a Pittsburgh zoning ordinance aimed at increasing the city's supply of affordable housing, finding that the group does not need to claim its members had been directly harmed by the rule to level its lawsuit....

