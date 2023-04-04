Insurer Not Liable For Mine Accident Coverage, 5th Circ. Told

By Jennifer Mandato (April 4, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked the Fifth Circuit to reverse a lower court's ruling that it owes coverage to a mining company in an underlying lawsuit regarding an electrician's death while working in a salt mine, telling the appellate court a crucial Louisiana law was misinterpreted....

