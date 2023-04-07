Key Roadblocks In Calif.'s Pivot To Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks

By Linda Chiem (April 7, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- California's plan to phase out sales of heavy-duty diesel trucks will accelerate the commercial trucking industry's pivot toward electrification, but truck manufacturers, suppliers and vendors are bracing for major compliance hurdles amid ongoing supply chain shortages, inadequate charging infrastructure and a flurry of still-to-come regulations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS