AT&T Legal Chief's Pay Climbed To Nearly $11.3M In '22

By Lynn LaRowe (April 4, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- AT&T's top lawyer saw a $750,000 pay bump in 2022, bringing his total compensation to nearly $11.3 million as compared to the roughly $10.5 million he received the year before, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

