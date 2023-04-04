Deutsche Bank Says Ex-Trader's Prosecution Not Its Fault

By Elliot Weld (April 4, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank has asked a Manhattan federal judge to toss a malicious prosecution suit by a former trader whose conviction for interest-rate manipulation was overturned on appeal, saying it was solely the government's decision to file charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS