Misleading Jelly Suit Should Be Preserved, Woman Says

By Collin Krabbe (April 4, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A suit claiming B&G Foods Inc.'s "all fruit" jellies mislead consumers because an ingredient list includes citric acid and natural flavors should be kept on the docket because how reasonable consumers would interpret an "ambiguous food label" is not to be decided on the pleadings, a New Rochelle, New York, resident has argued in federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS