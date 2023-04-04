NWSL Expands To Bay Area With $125M Sixth Street Backing

By Elaine Briseño (April 4, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The San Francisco Bay Area is getting a professional women's soccer team, spearheaded by four legendary players and an ownership group from Latham & Watkins LLP-led global firm Sixth Street, which is investing $125 million into the National Women's Soccer League club, according to details released Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS