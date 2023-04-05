SEC Sues SC Man, Alleging Investor Money Misappropriated

By Katryna Perera (April 5, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit against a South Carolina man and several of his companies, alleging they misappropriated at least $13.2 million from investors to make Ponzi payments to earlier investors and to pay for personal expenses, including luxury cars and over $1 million in gifts to TikTok creators....

