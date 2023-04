Army Contract Staffer Cops To Billing Gov't For Disney Trips

By Chris Villani (April 4, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Defense contracting associate pled guilty Monday to working a no-show job and taking dozens of trips to Disney World and other vacation spots using taxpayer money, as the contracting officer who hired her prepares to also admit guilt later this month....

