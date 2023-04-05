Calif. Landowners Say Suit Over Pot Fines Should Stay Alive

By Mike Curley (April 5, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT) -- A group of California landowners are urging a federal court not to throw out their claims that Humboldt County imposed unconstitutional fines and penalties against them for suspected cannabis growing, saying they have standing to sue even if the fines haven't been collected yet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS