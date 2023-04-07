3rd Circ. Preview: Comments Rule, Fee Fights Launch April

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 7, 2023, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit springs into action in April with cases delving into the constitutionality of an attorney disciplinary rule limiting offensive comments and the proper way to plead class claims against Wesco Distribution Inc. over fees charged by its retirement plan administrator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS