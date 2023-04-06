9th Circ. Ruling Legitimizes Classwide Injury In Predominance

By John Beisner, Geoffrey Wyatt and Jordan Schwartz (April 6, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez in 2021, courts have grappled with how the question of Article III standing bears on predominance and other essential requirements from Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure....

