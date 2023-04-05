Fla. Official Can Be Deposed In Trans Care Coverage Suit

By Emmy Freedman (April 5, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said transgender Medicaid participants and beneficiaries can depose the state health plan's top official in their lawsuit alleging a new state rule denying coverage for gender-affirming care is unconstitutional, saying the official has significant information that should be brought to light....

