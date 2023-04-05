Whistleblowing Atty Says He Deserves SEC Award

By Jessica Corso (April 5, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- An attorney who blew the whistle on a foreign bribery scheme has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which he says improperly refused to pay him for the tip after he pled guilty to bribery charges himself....

