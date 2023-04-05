Tesla Faces Skeptical Panel In Sex Harassment Arbitration Bid

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 5, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate panel appeared dubious Wednesday of Tesla's bid to enforce an arbitration clause against an ex-factory worker suing for sexual harassment, prompting Tesla's lawyer to tell the judges, "I hear the skepticism" about his arguments and saying the trial court judge singled out the clause as "inherently bad."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS