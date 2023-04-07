Penn. Roofing Co. Ordered To Arbitrate Trade Secrets Dispute

By Caleb Symons (April 7, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia federal judge says Pennsylvania roofing vendor Continental Materials Inc. must arbitrate its allegations that a business partner stole company secrets off an employee laptop, saying a catch-all clause in their contract does not allow the dispute to remain in court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS