No Defense Coverage In Human Trafficking Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

By Riley Murdock (April 5, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that Landmark American Insurance Co. doesn't owe defense costs to the owner of a labor acquisition company in an underlying human trafficking suit, affirming a district court's ruling that the accusations against the owner aren't covered under his policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS