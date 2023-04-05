Aerospace Co. Beats Workers Race Bias, Retaliation Suit

By Caleb Drickey (April 5, 2023, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An aerospace turbine part manufacturer defeated a Black ex-employee's race discrimination and retaliation suit Wednesday, as a Georgia federal judge ruled there was no evidence that racism influenced the worker's firing or that white workers were better treated....

