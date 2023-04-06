IP Co. Seeks Prior Art Eligibility Test In Inter Partes Review

By Katie Buehler (April 6, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Patent owner Longhorn HD LLC asked the Federal Circuit on Thursday to reverse a U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a cybersecurity tool patent, arguing the board failed to determine whether prior art was patentable before ruling Longhorn's patent was obvious over it....

