Full 9th Circ. Keeps Xerox's Waived Arbitration Ruling

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 5, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit won't review a panel decision ruling that a Xerox unit waived its right to try to arbitrate class members' overtime claims, turning down on Wednesday the unit's bid to look at the almost 11-year-old case again....

