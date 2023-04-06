State Farm Asks 11th Circ. To End Vehicle Valuation Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (April 6, 2023, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge was right to dismiss a proposed class action by a man claiming State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. systematically undervalues totaled vehicles, because he refused to first participate in an appraisal to determine his own wrecked vehicle's worth, the insurance company told the Eleventh Circuit....

