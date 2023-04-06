ESOP Firm Asks 11th Circ. To OK $1.5M Win For Unpaid Bill

By Grace Elletson (April 6, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A financial advisory firm specializing in employee stock ownership deals urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm its $1.5 million jury verdict in a suit alleging an online firearms marketplace failed to pay its bill for the company's services, arguing that a voided contract doesn't defeat its claims....

