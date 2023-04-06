Trump Wins Fight For More Atty Fees In Stormy Daniels Case

By Lauren Berg (April 5, 2023, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump was awarded nearly $122,000 in additional attorney fees to cover the Ninth Circuit appeal brought by adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who tried and failed to beat an initial $292,053 in fees Trump won after defeating her defamation suit....

