Chancery Keeps Stay In Place Despite AMC Reverse Split Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (April 6, 2023, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Citing court obligations to oversee class deals and prevent "surreptitious buyouts," a Delaware vice chancellor has refused to lift a stay to allow a quick settlement of an AMC Entertainment Inc. stockholder suit challenging a dilutive share conversion and reverse stock split....

