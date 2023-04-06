Liberty Mutual Moving 'Goal Posts' In ERISA Suit, Workers Say

By Brian Dowling (April 6, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Former Liberty Mutual employees who say they were wrongly denied benefits for the years they worked for a business acquired by the insurer urged a Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday to allow more discovery in the proposed class action and deny the company's bid to end the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS