DLA Piper Faces $1.5M Suit Over Bungled Housing Project

By Emily Sawicki (April 6, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Two Nebraska property developers have filed suit in Illinois state court accusing their $800-an-hour DLA Piper attorney of bungling a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development application that resulted in them losing an opportunity for work on a housing complex and eventually driving them into bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS