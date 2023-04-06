Ex-Highland CEO Takes Judge Recusal Fight To District Court

By Lauren Castle (April 6, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Highland Capital Management LP asked a Texas district court judge to get involved in a long-running dispute with the bankruptcy judge overseeing Highland's case, pressing an argument — that the bankruptcy judge's novels draw from the case itself and show bias — that he's raised multiple times in bankruptcy court....

