Del. Judge Certifies Appeal In Amgen, Teva Sensipar Case

By Lauren Berg (April 6, 2023, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Thursday denied Amgen and Teva's request for another shot at an immediate appeal of a prior judge's refusal to toss a case accusing them of cutting an illegal deal to remove a generic calcium control drug from the market, but will let them appeal his order....

