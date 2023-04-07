Film Producer Asks 11th Circ. To Redo Crypto Scam Sentence

By Kelcey Caulder (April 7, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area film producer has asked the Eleventh Circuit to reduce his 5.8-year prison term after he pled guilty during a trial to fraud and money-laundering charges over his promotion of two cryptocurrency investment schemes that bilked millions from investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS