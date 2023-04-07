Yale Loses Bid For 2nd Circ. Review Of ERISA Jury Trial

By Grace Elletson (April 7, 2023, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge denied Yale University's bid to hear the Second Circuit's opinion on whether the trial court was right to send to trial a class action alleging the institution saddled its $5.5 billion retirement plan with high fees, ruling an appeal would needlessly draw out the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS