Ex-Model Accuses Weinstein Associate Of Rape In NY

By Ivan Moreno (April 7, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A former model and founder of a nonprofit advocacy organization for people in the fashion industry is accusing an ex-Miramax executive and associate of Harvey Weinstein of raping her after luring her to his hotel in New York in 2001, according to a lawsuit in state court....

