SEC Slams Mozido Founder's 3rd Circ. Bid To Shed $9M Fine

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 7, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit back at an attempt by the founder of cloud-based mobile financial services startup Mozido LLC to undo a $9.4 million sanction for hiding assets while settling fraud charges with the federal agency, arguing that he failed to demonstrate that the court abused its discretion in denying his motion to vacate the fine....

