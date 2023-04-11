Judge Explains Why DOD Can't Toss AI Firm's $376M Protest

By Daniel Wilson (April 10, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge explained his refusal to dismiss a protest accusing a Pentagon agency of unlawfully bypassing a commercial product preference for a $376 million project, saying commercial firms don't necessarily have to bid on a deal to protest....

