Architecture Co. Asks 7th Circ. To Revive $3.4M Coverage Bid

By Ganesh Setty (April 10, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT) -- An architectural design firm urged the Seventh Circuit to reverse an Illinois district court's ruling that its insurer has no duty to defend it in a $3.4 million faulty workmanship dispute, noting that the lower court found that most, but not all, of the claims could relate to the firm's actions....

