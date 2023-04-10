Spotting Red Flags Of Illicit Activity In High-End Art Sales

By Peter Hardy, Terence Grugan and Shauna Pierson (April 10, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The potential use of high-end art and antiquities to launder money and evade sanctions has attracted more attention over the last several years, particularly as the prices for such objects rose and a tightening global enforcement and regulatory net rendered other avenues for money laundering less attractive....

