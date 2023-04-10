Gemini Says 'Earn' Program Users Must Arbitrate Claims

By Katryna Perera (April 10, 2023, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Company LLC and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, have asked a New York federal judge to send to arbitration a class action by investors who claim they were misled about the firm's interest-bearing accounts and were hurt after the program for the accounts was halted in November....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS