Apache Shareholders Push For Class Cert. In Stock Drop Suit

By Lauren Castle (April 10, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Apache Corp. investors asked a Texas federal judge to certify a class of shareholders who say the oil and gas company's misleading statements about an exploration project falsely jacked up the stock price, triggering major losses when the project eventually fell through....

