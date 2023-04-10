Judge Tosses Death Suit From Kia 'Crime Wave' MDL

By Jonathan Capriel (April 10, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Kia has convinced the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that a suit brought by the mothers of two teens who died while passengers in a stolen Kia Sportage doesn't belong in the consolidated action that accuses the automaker of making its vehicles too easy to steal....

