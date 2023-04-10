CVS Wants HIV Patients' Disability Bias Suit Tossed

By Emmy Freedman (April 10, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT) -- CVS urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of violating the Affordable Care Act's nondiscrimination provision by forcing people with HIV and AIDS to get medications by mail, saying the patients suing no longer receive prescriptions from the company's Caremark unit....

