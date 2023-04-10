Spain Fights Contempt Bid In €42M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (April 10, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Spain is fighting a renewable energy investor's motion to sanction it for allegedly ignoring a court order to withdraw litigation in Luxembourg aimed at preventing the enforcement of a €41.8 million ($45.3 million) arbitral award, arguing on Friday that the investor is acting in bad faith....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS