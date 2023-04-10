Ex-Real Estate Co. Worker Resists Arbitraton In Race Bias Suit

By Anna Bongardino (April 10, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT) -- An engineer fired by The RMR Group LLC shortly after he complained about being denied bonuses that other employees received has urged a Georgia federal judge Friday to keep his race bias suit in federal court over a magistrate judge's recommendation to send it to arbitration....

