Ohio Atty On The Hook In Settlement Advance Co. Dispute

By Ryan Harroff (April 10, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court affirmed an arbitrator's award against an attorney who failed to timely inform a settlement advance company about a $325,000 deal her client got in a wrongful death case despite knowing that her client had signed over a portion of that settlement to the company....

