Fraud Suit Accusing Ex-Eisner, Sheppard Mullin Attys Tossed

By Craig Clough (April 10, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Friday tossed Orion Telescopes & Binoculars' lawsuit against competitor Celestron Acquisition that accused former Eisner LLP attorney Christopher Frost and ex-Sheppard Mullin partner Michael Scarborough of helping Celestron orchestrate a fraudulent $4.2 million transfer, finding the transfer is not legally subject to Orion's challenge....

