Ex-Fugee Seeks Immunity For Obama Fundraiser's Testimony

By Katie Buehler (April 10, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Ex-Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to grant statutory immunity to a former Obama fundraiser, telling a D.C. federal judge that without immunity, the witness plans to plead the Fifth Amendment and deprive the rapper of a defense against claims he funneled foreign money into American politics....

