Commanders To Pay Fans, AG $625,000 In Ticket Deposit Suit

By Elaine Briseño (April 10, 2023, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. judge on Monday ordered the owners of the Washington Commanders NFL team to return $200,000 in deposits to its ticketholders as well as pay the District of Columbia $425,000 to settle a dispute that accuses the football organization of intentionally making it difficult for fans to get refunds....

