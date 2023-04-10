NJ Justices Won't Review Low-Income Housing Case

By Brent Godwin (April 10, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to review an appellate court decision that said local governments in the state can require developers to build more affordable housing units than required by the state constitution, the latest event in a decade-long dispute on the issue....

