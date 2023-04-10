Bird Can Be Sued Over Poorly Parked E-Scooters, Panel Says

By Y. Peter Kang (April 10, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals panel on Monday reinstated a woman's suit seeking to hold Bird Rides Inc. liable for injuries she suffered after she tripped over a poorly parked e-scooter, saying Bird has a duty to relocate the e-scooters if they pose a danger to the public....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS