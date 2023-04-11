Bezos Nabs $371K Fees After Appellate Win Over GF's Brother

By Craig Clough (April 10, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A California judge awarded Amazon founder Jeff Bezos an additional $371,000 in attorney fees Monday after he defeated an attempt by his girlfriend's brother to revive the brother's defamation suit, finding the fees mandatory and rejecting arguments that the sum constituted an "additional windfall" after an earlier $218,000 fee award....

