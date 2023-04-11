Assa Abloy's Late Filing A Product Of DOJ's Rush, Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (April 11, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice can't hit the brakes on its own "fast-moving train," a D.C. federal judge said during a hearing Tuesday, admonishing the DOJ for complaining about last-minute company filings as Assa Abloy defends its $4.3 billion pickup of Spectrum Brands' hardware and home improvement business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS